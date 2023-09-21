49ers vs. Giants 4th quarter thread: A turnover would be nice

The second half didn’t start the way the 49ers had hoped. While the defense forced a punt to begin the third quarter, the offense went three-and-out. That drive was stalled after Purdy botched the snap on third down.

After a pass interference by Deommodore Lenoir, Matt Breida ran it in for a score from eight yards out to bring New York within five points. But Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa sacked Daniel Jones on the two-point conversion, which kept the score at 17-12.

San Francisco needed to answer a score with a score, as that’s what the great teams do. Sure enough, Samuel caught an in-breaking route, then seemingly broke 12 tackles en route to a 40-yard gain. Samuel was incredible on the evening.

But it seemed as though the 49ers would punt the ball back to the Giants after Purdy was sacked on first down. The ceiling is higher with Purdy under center, even if there’s more variance. Purdy found Kittle for 12 yards on 2nd & 16, then threw it deep to Samuel, who drew a defensive holding penalty. That gave the Niners a first down.

The Giants revved up the pressure near the goal line, and the 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal, making the score 20-12.