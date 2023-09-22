Injury updates: Deebo Samuel has sore ribs; Dre Greenlaw has a low ankle sprain

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates Friday afternoon. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are both day-to-day with low ankle sprains.

After getting checked out, wide receiver Deebo Samuel does not have broken ribs. Shanahan said Deebo is sore, and he’ll be day-to-day. The players have the weekend off after meeting on Zoom today. So, they’ll have a few days to rest and won’t have contact again until Wednesday’s practice.

There were no new updates on Brandon Aiyuk. Shanahan said during his postgame press conference that Aiyuk could have played through his shoulder injury had Thursday night’s game been played on Sunday.

As for Dre Greenlaw’s penalty, Shanahan isn’t reprimanding Dre anytime soon: “I love how Greenlaw plays. I think both of these [penalties] these last two weeks were as close as you can get. I didn’t think either of them were too bad.”

Shanahan said that he’d be concerned if his players were crossing the line once the whistle had blown by the refs, but that hasn’t happened.

As for Brock Purdy, Kyle said, “after watching the film, I was even more impressed than I was after the game.” Shanahan acknowledged that the offensive line failed to pick up some of the blitzes from the Giants, and that made Purdy’s job more difficult. But he was happy with the way Brock hung in the pocket and how he handled pressure.