On Tuesday, the 49ers signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown, who had torn his Achilles in December 2022. head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that it’d be difficult for Brown to be ready to go by Thursday’s game against the Giants. Sure enough, the team released Brown before the start of the game.

On Friday afternoon, the 49ers announced that they’ve re-signed Brown to the active roster. Tre Swilling was the corresponding move in the previous transactions involving Brown, and that didn’t change on Friday. San Francisco waived Brown, who will likely return to the 49ers practice squad if he clears waivers.

Brown has a full week to prove to the coaching staff that he’s healthy enough to play and has learned the system or at least can provide more than Swilling could on special teams. If he can, then Brown will be active for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Swilling has played the sixth-most special teams snaps for the team through three games, though he does have a penalty and hasn’t registered a tackle.