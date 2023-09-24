Week 3 morning thread: A stress-free Sunday for us

Today is a good day to say hello to your family after you’ve ignored them for three weeks in a row on Sundays. But, if you’re the type that plans on sitting on the couch all day today, here’s a rundown of the games.

Russell Wilson tied the game with a miraculous Hail Mary against the Commanders last week, but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion. Now, Denver is travelling to Miami to take on Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins. This may be a rare lower-scoring game in Miami.

Speaking of lower-scoring, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson go head-to-head. It’d be a surprise if Wilson beat Patriots coach Bill Belichick, as he’s struggled to consistently move and take care of the ball. The Jets showed some cracks defensively against Dallas, but this is a major step down in class as far as competition goes.

Gardner Minshew will lead the Colts on the road against Baltimore as the Ravens are without numerous starters. That could be another sloppy game where the scoring is few and far between.

The Browns lost a tough one last week against the Steelers. Cleveland’s defense didn’t let the Steelers run a play in their territory, and still didn’t win. Jim Schwartz worked in Tennessee last year helping the Titans with their game-planning. Now, he gets to face Ryan Tannehill. I like the Browns to win and shut down the Titans.

DeMeco Ryans takes a banged up Houston Texans on the road and looks to get his first victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This may be one of the few high-scoring games of the morning. C.J. Stroud has looked good, while Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley look to get back on track.

Upset alert: The Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen goes on the road to D.C. where it’s windy and rainy. Meanwhile, Eric Bienemy has the Commanders offense clicking on all cylinders. They have weapons, and it would not surprise me to see Buffalo fall flat on its face here today.

The other morning games include the Saints traveling to a Packers squad with a slew of injuries. The Vikings play host to the Chargers. Both of those defenses will be lucky to get more than one stop in the half.