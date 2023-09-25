49ers open up as 2-touchdown favorites over the Cardinals for Week 4

Sunday was a great day if you’re the 49ers. A team that you’ll potentially be jockeying with for the No. 1 seed lost to another team in the conference. The Arizona Cardinals raced out to a first half lead over the Dallas Cowboys, and never let up.

Now, San Francisco won’t get caught looking ahead to its Week 5 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. If we do look ahead to that primetime matchup against Dallas, you know Kyle Shanahan was champing at the bit to go against the Cowboys as he watched Arizona rush for 180 yards in the first half, and 222 yards overall on 7.4 yards per carry.

The Cardinals were home underdogs to Dallas by 13.5. Now, on DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re expected to lose by at least 14 points, with the total on the game set at 42. Oddsmakers expect the Niners to win 28-14.

Another benefit of the Cardinals winning is that Shanahan can play the “see, you can’t take this team lightly” card after beating the Cowboys. It was a perfect storm for San Francisco, as they face a mobile quarterback for the second week in a row.

Josh Dobbs went 17-of-21 for 189 yards, but 69 came on one reception. He added a 44-yard run on the ground. The Cardinals have speed in Dobbs, Rondale Moore, and Marquise Brown. There isn’t a notable name on defense, but they did enough to limit a potent Cowboys offense.