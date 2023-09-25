Julian Edelman says the 49ers ‘struck oil’ with Brock Purdy

If Sunday’s Week 4 results around the NFL taught us anything, it’s that 49ers fans should appreciate what they have. One team lost by 50. But another NFC contender who many picked to win the NFC lost on the road to the Cardinals. You can’t take any game for granted. If you do, you wind up losing to Gardner Minshew at home, or to a rookie QB by 20 at home.

We’ve had a few days to process the 49ers Thursday night victory over the Giants. Based on some of the comments, you would have thought the Niners lost based on how Brock Purdy performed.

Some of the frustration is likely due to Purdy putting the ball in harm’s way, paired with him having the lowest average intended air yards of any quarterback during Week 3.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had a different take about the 49ers signal-caller when he appeared on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd show:

“You have to be, they struck oil. With the late-round pick, ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ When you watch Brock Purdy play, he processes the game. You never see him double-pump on something, double-clutch. He knows where he’s going with the ball and that’s a testament to Kyle Shanahan knowing what he likes as a play-caller, what makes Brock comfortable and also Brock going out and executing. Like I went out and watched these guys in preseason, and I was a little concerned with his arm strength because he just had the UCL, he was barely getting it out there. And what does Kyle Shanahan do? He gives him plays and throws that he knows he can make. And right now, because of the talent that they have, he doesn’t have to play outside of his game. He just has to deliver the football.”

If you’ve never heard of the term, “struck oil,” don’t worry, you are not alone. It means that the 49ers got lucky, which I don’t think anybody would disagree with.

The team traded multiple first round picks for a quarterback just a couple of years ago, and the team has yet to miss a beat. If anything, the offense is clicking on all cylinders unlike ever before.

The Cardinals will be the last tune-up before the 49ers face two of the top defenses in the NFL in the Cowboys and Browns. A strong performance against those two will quiet the skeptics if the Niners continue their 30-point offensive outputs against those two defenses.