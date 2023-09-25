Monday Night Football Thread: We’ve got the Rams/Bengals and Eagles/Bucs

We have another pair of games left on the Week 3 schedule. First up, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles get a bet of a schedule break as they travel to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

The vibes feel off for Philly so far this season, despite their record. A.J. Brown was seen having a “dispute” on the sideline with Hurts last game. James Bradberry is now a slot cornerback. I don’t know. Something is off.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay still has yet to lose as Mayfield is doing his part. Vita Vea and Devin White suit up tonight. I think Mike Evans has a big game and the Bucs keep it close: 27-21, Eagles.

Joe Burrow is officially active for the second game of the evening. Speaking of vibes being off, the Bengals are in a funk and Burrow has not looked healthy. The Rams are fresh off a competitive loss to the 49ers.

While Los Angeles has looked the part, this feels like a good spot for the Bengals to bounce back and get a victory. I think they win tonight.

Cincy is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total on the game set at 45.5.. Tampa Bay is an underdog by 5.5-points with a total of 44.