Golden Nuggets: The defense is going through a Javonaissance

“Though neither has recorded a sack against a barrage of quick-release passing from the 49ers’ opponents, Armstead and Kinlaw already have nine and 10 pressures, respectively.

For perspective, Kinlaw has already doubled his 2022 output and Armstead is on pace to match his by Week 5....The 49ers are on track to nearly double their interior pressure numbers from the 2021 season...”

“The 49ers have a day off scheduled for Tuesday before returning to their usual routine with practice on Wednesday.”

“Their first draft pick was Solomon Thomas. And their second draft pick was Reuben Foster. They made arguably the worst trade in franchise history — hello and goodbye, Trey Lance — they tried to replace DeForest Buckner with Javon Kinlaw, they still have Dee Ford’s contract on the books, and the names of some their other whiffs can put fans in the fetal position: Joe Williams, Dante Pettis and Trey Sermon. Oh, my.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made their share of mistakes since their introductory news conference on Feb. 9, 2017.

Despite the blemishes on their record, however, was there a discouraging word Friday when the team announced multiyear contract extensions for both imperfect men?”

“I think, as I said on Mike Florio’s PFT show Friday, that it seems there’s a bunch of people who don’t buy Brock Purdy and who await his failure,” King wrote. “You’ll be waiting for a while. Why can’t people accept the fact that Purdy—who has played more than three quarters in 11 NFL games, and is 11-0 in those games—should not be defined by the fact that he was the last pick in the 2022 draft? His passing line in those 11 games: .669 completion rate, 2,021 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs, 102.3 rating.

“I think I’m not saying Purdy’s going to be [Patrick] Mahomes. What I am saying is, where’s the evidence he’s going to fall to earth?”