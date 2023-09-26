Former 49ers head coach wins a ring in the European league; named Coach of the Year

To say Jim Tomsula’s head coaching career in the NFL didn’t go as planned, for him or the 49ers, would be the understatement of the decade. If you go back to Tomsula’s initial press conference, which is the article’s main picture, it didn’t take long to realize, “you know what, maybe this isn’t the right person for the job.”

We can point fingers at who was at fault, but Tomsula was in over his head. San Francisco made a mistake. It happens. We see organizations swing and miss on head coaching candidates every year.

Tomsula stayed in the NFL after being let go by the Niners, with his most recent jobs as the Washington Commanders defensive line coach before joining the Dallas Cowboys staff in 2020. But in 2021, Tomsula would find himself as a head coach again...in Europe.

Tomsula spent the 2021 season coaching the Rhein Fire, where they finished 7-5. This year, the Fire went 12-0 during the regular season before winning a pair of home playoff games. Tomsula’s club won the championship in a convincing fashion, 53-34.

JIM TOMSULA: COACH OF THE YEAR AND ELF CHAMPION 2023 pic.twitter.com/GO79UV62Yk — European League of Football (@ELF_Official) September 24, 2023

Good for you, Jim.