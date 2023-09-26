49ers sign Jeremy McNichols to the practice squad; release Troy Fumagalli

As is the case with most Tuesday’s, the 49ers either worked out a player or made a transaction. The team announced that they’ve signed running back Jeremy McNichols to the practice squad, and released tight end Troy Fumagalli.

San Francisco has George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and Brayden Willis at tight end. So, there’s little need to carry a fifth tight end, even if it’s on the practice squad.

Signing a running back will ring the alarms, especially since we saw Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason in action. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t speak to the media until Wednesday afternoon, so we’ll have a better idea if bringing McNichols back is due to one of the running backs being banged up.

McNichols was most recently with the 49ers in early August before he was released prior to the start of the regular season. He also had a previous stint with San Francisco back in 2017. Needless to say, he’s a player that the 49ers are familiar with.