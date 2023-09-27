49ers Reacts Survey, Week 4: When will the Niners first loss happen?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Another week, another 30-point performance, and victory for the 49ers. When the offense is putting up 30 points, the 49ers are going to be difficult to beat. However, this is the NFL. Slip-up games happen. Example: Arizona defeating Dallas, Gardner Minshew and the Colts leaving Baltimore with a victory, and CJ Stroud beating Jacksonville as a rookie.

One of the finest aspects of the NFL is the level of parity. Sure, there are discrepancies in high-end and lower-end rosters. There is the old cliché of “Any Given Sunday” for a reason. Turnovers turn into points for opposing teams, a great game plan from your opponent can wreck a game, or you can come out flat against your opponent and get straight beat.

There’s no doubt the 49ers are an upper-echelon team. When they are firing on all cylinders, good luck. As good as the 49ers are, it is extremely difficult to run the table. There is bound to be one of those games that can’t be explained or are unexpected.

So, the question is: When will the 49ers lose their first game?

The 49ers are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and the Philadelphia Eagles (in Philadelphia) in Week 13. Both teams appear to be in the same tier as the 49ers in the NFC. Both games will be extremely hard-fought.

What if following a thrilling victory over the Cowboys on SNF and a cross-country trip to face the Browns in Cleveland is where the letdown happens?

Week 7 sees the 49ers on MNF in Minnesota. Will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings shock the 49ers on national TV? It could be Week 8 when the Bengals come to town and have found their offense.

There is a matchup on Christmas facing the Baltimore Ravens that could prove to be tough. Or could it be one of the two Seattle matchups which happened in 2019?

The 49ers are a complete team, but this is the NFL, so there is bound to be a slip-up.

When do you think the 49ers will lose their first game?