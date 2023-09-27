Who is the most underappreciated 49ers player through 3 weeks?

The 49ers stars get the lions share of the attention, and they make it difficult to ignore them. Offensively, the foursome of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk always seem to come up with a handful of highlight plays a game.

But the Niners don’t exactly lack for star power on the other side of the ball. Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. Talanoa Hufanga has been excellent. And you can take your pick between Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Arik Armstead as who has been the most dominant player through three games.

San Francisco has gotten an undefeated record and sustained success throughout Kyle Shanahan’s head coaching tenure due to the depth of the roster. Second year players Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford have gone unnoticed along the offensive line, which is one of the biggest compliments you can give somebody at that position.

Defensively, players like Tashaun Gipson and Deommodore Lenoir do a lot, but won’t ever get the recognition they deserve.

We asked the question on Twitter, and here were the five most popular answers. Who are you selecting?