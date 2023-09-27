 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the most underappreciated 49ers player through 3 weeks?

You have plenty of options despite the Niners having stars on both sides of the ball

By Kyle Posey
New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 49ers stars get the lions share of the attention, and they make it difficult to ignore them. Offensively, the foursome of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk always seem to come up with a handful of highlight plays a game.

But the Niners don’t exactly lack for star power on the other side of the ball. Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. Talanoa Hufanga has been excellent. And you can take your pick between Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Arik Armstead as who has been the most dominant player through three games.

San Francisco has gotten an undefeated record and sustained success throughout Kyle Shanahan’s head coaching tenure due to the depth of the roster. Second year players Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford have gone unnoticed along the offensive line, which is one of the biggest compliments you can give somebody at that position.

Defensively, players like Tashaun Gipson and Deommodore Lenoir do a lot, but won’t ever get the recognition they deserve.

We asked the question on Twitter, and here were the five most popular answers. Who are you selecting?

Poll

Who is the most underappreciated 49ers player through 3 weeks?

view results
  • 9%
    Deommodore Lenoir
    (24 votes)
  • 33%
    Aaron Banks
    (81 votes)
  • 30%
    Tashaun Gipson
    (74 votes)
  • 7%
    Javon Kinlaw
    (19 votes)
  • 18%
    Jake Moody
    (45 votes)
243 votes total Vote Now

