Deebo Samuel misses practice with an apparent knee issue

The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday, but were without a couple of starters, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The following three players did not practice:

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw remains out with a lower-ankle injury. If Dre sits out this week, Oren Burks likely takes his spot in nickel situations. We could also see more five defensive linemen looks on the field at once, with Fred Warner as the lone linebacker.

Deebo remained out with sore ribs, but Shanahan said that Samuel also has some knee issues. His status is something to monitor throughout the week. The team may play it safe and sit him against the Cardinals with a big matchup against Dallas looming.

Jennings has a shin issue that kept him from practicing. San Francisco may be short-handed Sunday at receiver.

These three players were limited:

Limited

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

I wouldn’t be surprised if Aiyuk is removed from the injury report by Friday. With Samuel and Jennings ailing, BA will likely push to play.

After releasing Troy Fumagalli on Tuesday, the 49ers signed tight end Jake Tonges to the practice squad.