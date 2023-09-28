Golden Nuggets: Is this a trap game?

“The difference with Purdy is that he hasn’t reacted like a typical young quarterback. The heavy blitzing he’s seen so far has played to his two biggest strengths: his quick mind and his quick delivery. His 2.34-second average release time Thursday was the third fastest of any quarterback in Week 3, per Next Gen Stats. (Sunday counterpart Joshua Dobbs was fourth at 2.36 seconds.) Through three games, Purdy ranks seventh among starting quarterbacks with a 2.53-second release time.”

“Samuel has a rib and knee injury, according to Shanahan. The latter injury is new and the severity is unclear.

“It was something we didn’t really know until the next day, later in that day, just him being sore and stuff,” Shanahan said. “He didn’t realize it until later.”

“Me and my dad have been going to high school football games since I was maybe 4,” he said. “I remember riding bikes to the nearest stadium, watching football games. And it wasn’t like I was a huge football fan, I think it was just part of being around my pops and spending that quality time. And then as I’m getting older, being a dad probably is going to help me down the line.

“So I’m learning and getting adjusted to what I’m going to do with my kids down the line, but just enjoying the moments that I get to go and see a good Friday night football game.”

From Hufanga the football player to Hufanga the football fan to Hufanga the football dad, what’s next? Coach Hufanga, perhaps?

“It’s been a possibility. I’ve been thinking about being a high school football coach,” Hufanga said. “I think it is something that I’ve always loved, especially when it’s so fresh in its purest form. There’s a lot of great coaching out there, but it’s not to the highest degree. So I think I love just watching kids go out there and play the game they love with a passion, it’s at its truest form.”

“So with the team we have, it’s a selfless team,” Samuel told Adams. “I always said with everybody we have from Brandon [Aiyuk] to [George] Kittle to Christian [McCaffrey} to Trent Williams, to Brock [Purdy] to me, the whole offense has an opportunity to go off. We don’t feed into all like the MVP talk; it’s a real selfless team, so I feel like whoever is hot, Kyle [Shanahan] is going to continue to get them the ball and just let things happen.”

“I feel very grateful,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “Just being a coach anywhere for a long time, I know what that means and extremely grateful for that to have that opportunity and mainly for my family to be somewhere for so long, which is cool. ... I really like where we live and really like the people we work with, and they’re committed to giving us a chance to go for it every single year and that’s all I could ever ask for.”