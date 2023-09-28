Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night thread: A lower-scoring game in Lambeau

Thursday night football continues to give us matchups that leave a lot to be desired. This week, we get Jared Goff on the road in Lambeau Field against Jordan Love, a quarterback who is the definition of feast or famine.

The Green Bay Packers won’t have David Bahktari, as he was placed on the injured reserve. Elgton Jenkins will also miss tonight’s game, meaning Love won’t have the left side of his offensive line. He will, however, have the services of running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson.

We won’t get to see our old friend, Emmanuel Moseley, as he’s still recovering from his ACL injury suffered last season with the 49ers. But the Lions defense has impressed early in the season. Rookie safety Brian Branch has been nothing short of spectacular. Aidan Hutchinson could be in for a big evening, too.

Jared Goff’s home/road splits have been night and day during his career, and it’s no different since he’s been with the Lions. Detroit won’t be the offense they’re capable of until Jameson Williams returns from his suspension, and the Packers have shut down Amon-Ra St. Brown during their previous matchups.

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 45. I think the Lions win a close one, and this game doesn’t sniff the 40s.