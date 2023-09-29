3 best bets for Week 4: Expect a big day from Brock Purdy

Betting is a rollercoaster. After starting the season 5-2, a 1-4 outing has my picks sitting at 6-6. George Kittle didn’t score a touchdown but had a great showing on TNF. Kittle going scoreless wiped off my Kittle plus 49ers win bet. Deebo Samuel didn’t go over his rushing yard total. Brock Purdy hit the over on his passing touchdown prop (our only win). My four-pick parlay flopped.

6-6 isn’t a bad record, but after starting 4-0 in Week 1, we’ve got some work to do. Let’s look at some prop bets to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey’s anytime TD prop sits at -300. With a touchdown on Sunday, he can tie Jerry Rice for the most consecutive games with a touchdown at 13. Let’s play it safe this week and take that bet.

Purdy’s alternate passing yard total is interesting this week. The prop I’m eyeing is over 250 at +135. Purdy set a career-high on Thursday, throwing for over 300 yards. With the possibility of Samuel’s absence, that should be easy to hit.

With Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk’s (Aiyuk is trending to play, and Samuel will be updated after today’s session) status up in the air for Sunday, there are no prop bets for Samuel, Aiyuk, or Kittle. Expect those props to be added late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

A quick same-game parlay with the given props I have my eye on is McCaffrey anytime TD and over 79.5 rushing yards, the 49ers’ money line, and Purdy over 229.5 passing yards. That sits at +350, with a strong chance of cashing.

Let’s get back to cashing tickets on Sunday!

