John Lynch didn’t sound confident that Deebo Samuel would play on Sunday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speak around 1:40 p.m. PT on Friday to provide the official injury report. The Niners were without receivers Jauan Jennings (shin) and Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) for the second straight practice on Thursday.

While both are likely to be listed as questionable, if they can’t practice on Friday, they’d be closer to doubtful, if that were an official designation. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR’s Murph & Mac show Friday morning to provide an update on the 49ers receivers:

“I think anytime guys aren’t practicing, that leaves some pause. The good news is Aiyuk is progressing well. Wednesday, had a blue jersey, which is kind of a non-contact. Yesterday, he didn’t want it and convinced everybody he was well enough to go out there without the blue jersey.

So, had a good practice yesterday. I think he’s progressing well, so long as he keeps responding. Brandon’s tracking in a good way.”

The 49ers will need their No. 1 wideout, as it sounds like they’ll be without Samuel and Jennings:

“Deebo and Jauan have not practiced this week. So today, in those instances, Friday becomes a big deal. And oftentimes, when we will rule people out if they’re not out there, if they can go function on a Friday, at times that will lead us all the way to game time. But excited to see if those guys can get out there today.

But having B.A. back, if that continues to go that way, is a huge thing, and hopefully those other guys are well. But we’ve got to kind of see how things progress here today and the next couple of days.”

It’s Week 4, and the team has to think big picture. Risking a potential injury to Deebo against a young Cardinals team makes little sense. Yes, Arizona won last week, but the Cowboys also gave that game away.

Giving Deebo, and perhaps Jennings, an extra week to heal with Dallas on deck seems like the correct approach. This game doesn’t feel like a, “we’re screwed if Deebo isn’t out there.”

It’ll give Ronnie Bell an opportunity if both Jauan and Samuel have to sit, but it’s not as if the 49ers will be short on weapons. Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey still make for a formidable trio that’ll be difficult to stop.