Jauan Jennings is officially doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was on the practice field Friday, but he was going through physical therapy and didn’t have his helmet. Samuel is working through a rib and knee injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.

Additionally, Jauan Jennings was not spotted during Friday’s practice by the media on hand as Jennings is dealing with a shin injury. John Lynch was on KNBR Friday morning voicing his concern about both wideouts' availability for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brandon Aiyuk practiced for the third day in a row, and didn’t have a blue non-contact jersey on. He was a full participant. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are dealing with lower-ankle sprains, but the duo were on hand for the start of practice, as was cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee).

Here are the official injury designations:

WR Jauan Jennings (shin) - doubtful

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ribs) - questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - questionable

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) - questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - questionable

Aiyuk is not on the injury report.

Kyle Shanahan said Chris Conley or Willie Snead, or both, will be elevated for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals if Jennings and Samuel are inactive.

If you’re wondering about Mitchell, Shanahan said his injury happened during Thursday’s practice. Mitchell may have the worst injury luck imaginable.