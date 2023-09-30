Golden Nuggets: Sunday sounds like a Ronnie Bell game

“They’re certain that the Cardinals, who rank No. 3 in run DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), will push the ground attack. That’s because a creative run game is the lifeblood of Arizona’s offense, which racked up 222 yards on 30 carries in its 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week.”

“It’s a bit of a surprising turn given the extended layoff the 49ers had from their short week, but Samuel has been dealing with both rib and knee injuries, while Jennings has had a shin injury.”

“I think first and foremost it’s his prep,” Hufanga said. “I’m two lockers down from him, so I see what he does on a daily basis in terms of his prep. A guy that shows up each and every day, and I think he commands the huddle. Anybody can be plugged into a system and have a bunch of weapons, but it’s how can you command the guys, earn the respect, and on top of that perform when needed to.

“A guy like him, he’s shown that each and every week. Last year and so far this year. Obviously he’s a top quarterback in this league, and for me, it’s just good to go against him. It ups our game, the competition. So from a safety’s perspective, just very blessed to get to go against him for sure.”

“Rookie Ronnie Bell will undoubtedly take on a more significant role with Jennings sidelined and Samuel’s status in question.

Samuel, elected as one of the team captains before the start of the regular season, said he takes pride in helping get the younger receivers in a position to contribute.”

“Everybody was held very accountable,” Juszczyk said. “Obviously, on the field and how you played, and knowing your assignments and all those kinds of things. Also, just being around in the building. Just being a good person, being on time. When you’re in the meeting room, being checked in and dialed in and actually paying attention, there was such a stress on that. There was so much leadership and a certain way had already been set before I got there.

“When you came in, you can sense it, you can feel it, and you just tried to fit in right away. Definitely a very stable organization.”

“The Cardinals can throw some speed onto the field with Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore. If Dobbs sees either of those players matched in single coverage against Lenoir, he can be expected to take a shot down the field.

Lenoir has been targeted 26 times and he has surrendered 19 pass completions for 186 yards, per PFF. He has also been flagged for two pass interference penalties. But Lenoir has not given up a touchdown and he has one interception.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say.”