49ers promote Kendall Sheffield and Willie Snead; a good sign that Deebo Samuel will play

The 49ers announced a couple of standard elevations ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and wide receiver Willie Snead IV were promoted to the active roster.

Jauan Jennings is doubtful with a shin injury, which explains the need for Snead. But Deebo Samuel, who is questionable with a knee injury, may have a better chance at playing since the team only brought up one wide receiver. I’d imagine the 49ers will take the decision to play Samuel all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff, which is when the inactive list is due.

Dre Greenlaw avoided a fine for his personal foul against the New York Giants in Week 3. But Trent Williams wasn’t as fortunate. Williams, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness after throwing a punch against A’Shawn Robinson, was fined $11,473. Robinson was fined the same amount.

New York had three defensive players fined. Robinson, Leonard Williams for his hit on Brock Purdy, and Jihad Ward for an unnecessary roughness penalty.