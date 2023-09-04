Join the Niners Nation 2023 Survivor contest

Welcome to the Niners Nation Survivor contest!

If you’ve never played Survivor, allow me to explain. In short: During Week 1, if you pick the 49ers to beat the Steelers, and San Francisco wins, then you advance. But if Kyle Shanahan’s squad loses or ties, then you’re eliminated.

Here’s the catch, if you pick the Niners in Week 1, you cannot pick them for the rest of the regular season. Plus, don’t forget to make your picks, either. That’ll also end your season. Whoever is left standing by the end of the NFL’s regular season is the winner. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, then the person or people to lose last wins.

Sounds easy, right? That’s what everybody thinks. You have to be strategic.

Lucky for you, we have a second-chance contest. That’s for the 80 percent of people who pick Washington or Baltimore Week 1 because they are “locks” to win. Our second-chance contest operates the same way, but starts in Week 5 for anybody who gets eliminated from the initial contest or didn’t enter the first one.

If you’re still alive from the first contest, you’re ineligible for the second contest.

There will be a $250 prize for the person who wins the Week 1 contest, and a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5/second-chance contest. If there are multiple winners, the prize money is split between them. This contest is sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook.