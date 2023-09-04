Golden Nuggets: Today is a great day to pay for Bosa’s labor

“Bosa and his representation do not want to leave any money on the table at a time with a rising salary cap and no guarantee there is another huge negotiation in his future.”

“Nick Bosa and the 49ers, a bit more optimism here,” Fowler said on SportsCenter when discussing the latest with contract extensions for elite defensive players around the NFL. “People I talk to believe he will be the highest defensive player in the league, above [Aaron] Donald’s $31+ million if they can get this at the finish line. The 49ers would like to push this through before Week 1, but not a slam dunk. A deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuance to it that they have to shake out with the structure and the guarantees and all that.”

“Inserting Javon Hargrave into the middle of the defensive line gives San Francisco a new, game-wrecking force atop their depth chart. It also put the team in a place financially where they had to let DLs Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu walk in free agency.”

“He’s plugged himself into that offense pretty quickly with the understanding of what he has and the weapons that he has. He makes great decisions. The ball comes out quick in most cases because he’s already read the defense,” Montana said. “He’s used to studying film that way. He’s used to playing in the up pocket. He’s got some great weapons. You don’t have to force the ball down the field when you can dump it to Deebo [Samuel] or [Christian] McCaffrey. Those guys can make big plays. I was fortunate to have those guys in Jerry [Rice] and John Taylor.”