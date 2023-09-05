49ers to wear ‘94 throwbacks during 3 games this season

It’s officially game week for the 49ers. You know Week 1 is right around the corner when we’re discussing which jerseys the Niners are set to wear this season. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, San Francisco will wear their famous 1994 throwbacks in three regular season games this year.

The first time we’ll see the ‘94 red throwbacks will be on Thursday Night Football for the 49ers home opener against Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and the New York Giants. That game will be a test for the 49ers offensive line as well. Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a force this season.

The Niners will bring the red throwbacks out one final time later on in the year. We’ll see them again on Christmas against the Baltimore Ravens. So, as you might’ve assumed, another primetime game. By December, the 49ers and Ravens should be in the running for the top seed in their respective conferences.

San Francisco will wear their ‘94 white throwback jerseys on November 23, which is Thanksgiving on a Thursday night. So, for the second season in a row, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will wear their all-white throwbacks in Seattle.

Are there any arguments with the usage of the Niners’ throwbacks? Some fans may have wanted to see them against the Eagles or Cowboys. While that’s fair, it’s tough to argue with the home opener, Thanksgiving — against your most heated and hated rival — and on Christmas.