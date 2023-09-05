Report on Nick Bosa: If there was one family that could hold out into the season, this could be it

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has been providing what seems like daily updates about where the 49ers stand in contract negotiations with Nick Bosa.

On Monday, Rapoport said, “until there is a significant breakthrough, I would not expect Nick Bosa on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. It really isn’t a question of, ‘is he going to be the highest-paid pass rusher?’ It sounds to me like he’s already there. That’s not really what this is about. This is about how close to Aaron Donald’s $31 million and change does he get? Or does he get over that?”

Rapoport added that if Bosa isn’t practicing by Wednesday, then his status for Week 1 is in obvious question.

Here’s the latest from Rapoport as of Tuesday morning:

“The Bosa’s take their value extremely seriously. From the top, the father, to Joey Bosa to Nick Bosa. If there was one family who could ever hold out into the season, this would be it. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I’m just saying, this is one family that believes what they believe, and will take that stance, like essentially Nick Bosa has done.

This is a hard contract to deal with. My understanding is, they are already over $30 million per year. They’re already over T.J. Watt. He’s going to be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.

That’s not just it, there was a $5 million roster bonus that Aaron Donald got when he decided not to retire. So how to account for that that’s spread over the years...it’s extremely complicated to help find out where Aaron Donald came in to help get this deal done. The two sides obviously have a disconnect with how it’s configured.”

ESPN’s Diana Russini reported that Bosa reportedly has a “record deal contract extension on the table,” which can be true, and the team can also still come up short with what Bosa’s asking for.