49ers release first unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the Steelers

The 49ers just released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 regular season Tuesday afternoon. As you’ll see, there’s a notable name missing. Let’s start on offense, where there aren’t too many surprises.

Charlie Woerner is listed as the backup tight end, ahead of Ross Dwelley and Brayden Willis.

Nick Zaeklj was thought of as the potential center of the future, but he played exclusively at guard during the preseason and is listed as a backup. The 49ers will roll with two swing tackles, too.

Wednesday’s injury report will tell us more about the status of Ray-Ray McCloud’s availability for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that the team is keeping their fingers crossed that McCloud could play. That would alleviate any returner concerns the Niners have.

Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson are starting on the edge as we await Nick Bosa’s return. The drop-off is significant, no matter how well Ferrell looked during the preseason.

Those two, Austin Bryant, and Kerry Hyder Jr. were always going to play a ton of snaps as Bosa worked his way back into playing shape. Now, there is no superstar to bail out the lack of consistent pressure along the line.

Ideally, free agent prize signee Javon Hargrave makes his presence felt early and often, and we see the benefits of a healthy Arik Armstead.

Something else to keep an eye on is the cornerback rotation. How long of a leash does Isaiah Oliver have at nickel? Will we see Ambry Thomas?