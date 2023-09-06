Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams reminisces about his time as a Niner; talks Terrell Owens

Anthony “Spice” Adams is well-known for his social media content, but Adams is a former second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Adams has pivoted from his NFL career to another successful journey as a comedian on social media. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Adams and discussing his newest business passion, his time as a 49er, and his social media content.

Adams is currently promoting a new initiative called Divine Journey which is backed by Hyundai and spoke at length about it:

Well, my good friend, Jones Gibson, she thought it’d be a great idea to kind of showcase. Fraternities and sororities, and when she asked me about it, I said, Yeah, I’d like to get involved. So, it’s called Divine Journeys, and it’s through Hyundai. It’s a great initiative that they’re rolling out, and I just wanted to be a part. When you think of my fraternity, talk about the principles all the time, a man who has scholarship, perseverance, and uplift,t and it coincides with The journey. So to speak, like the journey of your life, you know, all of our fraternities and sororities combined are the divine nine. So these are the divine journeys that each one of us goes through.

Adams gave his take on the current Nick Bosa contract situation and if missing time at training camp will affect Bosa, health-wise:

I mean, you could easily go to Phoenix or something like that and work out and do a lot of running and a lot of technique work and stuff like that, where you’re a professional now. So, you know, wherever you go, you got to kind of simulate training camp or whatever the case may be and take care of yourself and take care of your body, which I’m sure that’s what he’s doing. But, you know, this day and age when you are holding out for the contract that you want, I think it’s best for your teammates to just kind of stay out of that. You don’t know the type of contract that he’s holding out for. You don’t know what’s been negotiated. You don’t know what’s been said. You know, the only thing you can do is support your guys, sure that they’re working out, make sure that they stay motivated. And I think Nick Bosa is doing that. Like, he knows how important he is to the 49ers. He knows how important he is to the league. He knows the legacy that he’s trying to leave being a Bosa brother. So I’m pretty sure throughout this whole situation that he’s running, that he’s lifting, that he’s in tip-top shape. And whenever they sign him, he’ll come in. And, you know, he won’t even skip a beat, I’m sure. But I’ve been involved where there was a lockout in the NFL, and I kind of had to hold out before I got my contract situation. Then it’s tough to not be with your teammates, but at the same time, you do have to understand that it’s a business and, um, you know, everybody goes through different contract negotiations, but at the same time, you know, that this guy is going to be in tip-top shape when he comes back.

Adams praised Terrell Owens as a teammate, predicted the 49ers as the NFC West champions in 2023, and discussed his love for music.

Below is the full video: