49ers agree to a 5-year, $170 million extension with Nick Bosa

Kyle’s update, 1:29 p.m. PT: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that Bosa’s deal includes a $50 million signing bonus, which is a record for any defensive player

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with Nick Bosa. The deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed, making Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in history.

Bosa’s $34 million annually eclipses Los Angeles Rams’ star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, which is likely something that Nick was shooting for.

Now that Bosa’s holdout is over, he’ll be on the practice field and likely ready to suit up for Week 1’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This won’t be the first time that Bosa missed significant time leading up to Week 1.

When he was a rookie in 2019, Bosa’s first practice didn’t happen until the Wednesday before, due to an ankle injury. He did alright that game, when he had a sack and three quarterback hits.

The details of the contract are likely to be released Thursday morning, or in the coming days, but the long wait is over, and Bosa is going to be a 49er for the foreseeable future.