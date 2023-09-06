49ers announce 6 team captains

Nick Bosa signed his contract extension. That was a massive sigh of relief for the front office, the players, and the fans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers team captains Wednesday before practice, but the team’s star edge rusher wasn’t among them.

Trent Williams

Fred Warner

George Kittle

Brock Purdy

Deebo Samuel

Arik Armstead

Perhaps more surprising about Bosa’s absence is Christian McCaffrey not being named to the team. Shanahan said he wanted to cap the list at six. So, you have the leaders on both sides of the ball, the veterans who have been around for a few years, and the quarterback.

McCaffrey, despite being one of the best players on the roster, is still a newcomer. So I wouldn’t fault his teammates for not voting for him.

Shanahan said that Purdy earned this status with his play last season. Purdy’s command of the offense and success are hard to ignore from afar, so you can only imagine how much he’s respected by those that see what he does daily.