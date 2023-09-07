NN Week 1 predictions contest: 49ers finally return to the regular season

The regular season is finally here and the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Two of the most storied franchises in NFL history will face off in a battle between the first and final quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marc’s picks record last year:

Regular season: 154-116-2

Postseason: 12-1

Kansas City over Lions

I still like the Lions a lot, but Kansas City is a beast that is nearly impossible to pick against.

Ravens over Texans

The Ravens better not lose this one.

Panthers over Falcons

I don’t know what to expect from Bryce Young, but I’m as unsure about Desmond Ridder. So, I’m taking the underdog.

Vikings over Bucs

Baker Mayfield is starting for Tampa Bay. Enough said.

Jaguars over Colts

Anthony Richardson should be exciting to watch, but he’s the type of prospect who should have some ugly growing pains. The Jaguars should have no trouble winning this one on the road.

Titans over Saints

I’m honestly confused why the Saints are so heavily favored in this game. The Titans have been good when Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry have been healthy under Mike Vrabel. Both are set to play.

Cardinals over Commanders

The Cardinals are probably gunning for Caleb Williams, but the Commanders just have not proven to be a competent enough franchise for me to pick them when their opponent is at +250.

Bengals over Browns

I had a rule last year, it continues this year, always pick against Deshaun Watson.

Eagles over Patriots

I could see the Eagles regressing a bit this season, but Jalen Hurts made me enough of a believer last year that I’m not picking an upset against them until they stumble.

Seahawks over Rams

Everything went so poorly for the Rams last season, they are going to have to prove to me, they are a competent team. Pulling a Week 1 upset in Seattle would be a heckuva way to start. But I don’t see it coming.

Bears over Packers

I have no idea what to expect from the Packers this season, so I’m leaning toward the Bears because of my belief in Justin Fields and home field advantage.

Giants over Cowboys

If you read my picks last year, you know I like picking home underdogs when they have competent teams. The Cowboys are far more dynamic than the Giants, but New York improved this offseason and I like their value at +140.

Jets over Bills

The Jets have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback after being competitive with some of the worst QB play I’ve seen. The Bills should be a better team, but Week 1’s tend to get weird.

Dolphins over Chargers

The Dolphins were a really good team last season prior to Tua’s concussions. I’m betting that the way they finished the year is leading them to get underrated a bit. I like the Chargers, but they don’t have the same home-field advantage as every other team, and Miami is +140.

Raiders over Broncos

I’ll believe it when I see it with Denver. I don’t have a lot of confidence in the Raiders, but I like their odds at +164.

49ers over Steelers

I really do not feel as confident about this pick as I should. The defense with a new coordinator, several subtractions, and presumably no Nick Bosa could be a problem. But at just -135, the Niners dynamic offense gives me enough confidence to roll with them.

Here are the six games for this week’s contest (all times Pacific):

Panthers @ Falcons, 10:00 AM

Titans @ Saints, 10:00 AM

49ers @ Steelers, 10:00 AM

Bengals @ Browns, 10:00 AM

Packers @ Bears, 1:25 PM

Raiders @ Broncos, 1:25 PM