Golden Nuggets: *deep exhale*

“Anybody would’ve, but the 49ers were the ones who had to. And it was not a guarantee that they would. The celebration at 49ers HQ on Wednesday was a sign of both things — that 49ers management did what it had to do and that the players and staffers waited a long time, more time and worrying than they expected, for all this to happen.”

“It meant that new right tackle Colton McKivitz, who will face edge rusher T.J. Watt on Sunday, never got to sharpen his skills against the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year this offseason. McKivitz said Bosa and Watt are similar.

“Yeah, they’re both explosive,” he said. “They play hard. The one thing you see (with Watt) is that he’s never quitting on plays.”

McKivitz said he hoped to get a few repetitions against Bosa before the team takes off for Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, Bosa’s absence allowed the team’s other defensive ends — newcomer Ferrell and second-year player Drake Jackson — to get plenty of practice repetitions. One of them will start opposite Bosa in Pittsburgh, probably Ferrell, who didn’t miss any practices in the spring or summer.

Even Kerry Hyder Jr., who’s entering his third season with the team, noted he spent last offseason at defensive tackle. This year, he’s back at defensive end and appreciated all the snaps he’s taken there.

“This defense is about reps, I feel like,” Hyder said. “It was great for me to get out there and be back in the swing of things. It’s always a plus to get extra reps.”

“Brock Purdy was slicing into a piece of chicken Wednesday afternoon in Santa Clara when he learned Nick Bosa had just gotten a massive hunk of bread.

“Deebo (Samuel) was over my shoulder,” Purdy said, “and I looked back and said, ‘What’s up?’ He said, ‘Nick signed his deal.’ He told everybody. We were like, ‘Oh dang — that’s sick!’”

So much for a quiet lunch before practice. Within seconds, the cafeteria at the San Francisco 49ers’ training facility resembled the Faber College food-fighting scene in “Animal House”. There was bedlam all over the building as news broke that Bosa, after a long and regrettable staredown, had agreed to a five-year, $170-million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

“I guarantee you he probably will say that what he did last year wasn’t enough,” left tackle Trent Williams said of Bosa, who had 18.5 sacks in 2022. “I guarantee you he’d say he left a few sacks out there on the field and I guarantee you his main focus is to take everything off the plate and not leave a crumb. ... Nick being the guy he is and being how he got this good is not because he rests on his laurels. He’s always his worst critic and he continues to care about getting better. Being that he’s 25 only makes it scarier for guys.”

“The Niners converted about $18.2 million of Williams’ base salary this season into a signing bonus. Williams gets a new void year in 2027. That creates about $14.6 million in cap space this season.”

“The 49ers committed to Purdy because they like how his baseline play fits into Shanahan’s system but that baseline could be volatile. We don’t have enough information based on a small sample size. There seems to be a pathway for him to become a tier 2 type of quarterback if he continues to progress but it’ll depend on getting his processing ability to an elite level, improving his arm strength and accuracy on outside and deep throws, and cutting down on turnover-prone plays. His improvement might not matter much if the 49ers offense is able to operate at an elite level with how he played last season, but can you imagine that version of Purdy going toe-to-toe with Mahomes? Where Purdy’s ceiling is and if he is actually able to get there might determine whether the 49ers can win a Super Bowl this season and into the future.”

“When you have adrenaline, anxiety and some fear, usually the human response is for your brain to speed up,” Young said. “Things get less clear. Your peripheral vision is reduced. There’s all these physiological things that happen under stress. Under duress. And playing quarterback, that’s where you live. You live in that space …

“And the best quarterbacks, whether it’s in their physiology, spirituality, their genetics in some ways, it allows for what naturally happens to not happen. Suddenly, the crazier it gets, the more peaceful you are. The more adrenaline everyone else has, you have more vision. That’s vital to the job because you have to have the physical qualities. You’ve got to have the preparation. But how many guys have the physical qualities and the preparation, but just can’t get control of this other aspect. Because it overwhelms them.”

“Brock Purdy is starting for this team because the team chose him,” Young said. People say “ ‘Kyle Shanahan chose him. Or John Lynch.’ No, the team chose him. Because the team smells it. They want somebody that makes them feel the way he makes them feel.

“Because they know when you get into that space, that’s when you play the best football. That’s when the talent can come out. The full measure of who you are as a human can come out. Because so many times at other places, they know the quarterback’s overwhelmed. They can’t handle the moment. He’s only 80% of himself, at the best. He’s 60% of himself, at the best. They know that’s not going to take them to the championship.”