49ers waive DB Tayler Hawkins from IR with an injury settlement

Defensive back Tayler Hawkins showed promise during the preseason, but he sustained an injury during the final preseason game. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks singled Hawkins out during training camp as one of his favorite players on the roster.

Hawkins bounced back and forth between safety and nickel before suffering a hand injury on August 25. The 49ers waived Hawkins from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday.

The team also released its first injury report of the regular season:

Did not participate -

LT Trent Williams (vet day off)

C Jon Feliciano (illness)

Limited:

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (back)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

TE George Kittle (groin)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

K Jake Moody (quad)

Safety George Odum (shoulder) and QB Brock Purdy (elbow) both participated in full.

Here’s what Kyle Shanahan had to say about what needs to happen for Moody to play Sunday:

“Just as long as he doesn’t have a setback. He’s looking good now, and I feel good about him, and I’d be surprised if he’s not there. So, we’ll keep going at the pace we’re at. As long as he doesn’t have a setback, we should be all right.”