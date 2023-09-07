49ers vs. Steelers Week 1 odds: The Niners are 2-point road favorites

We are three days away from the San Francisco 49ers kicking off their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Niners will travel east to Pittsburgh on Friday, thankfully, with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Here’s a look at the latest odds just ahead of kickoff for the 2023 NFL season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Steelers odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: 49ers -2

Over/under: 41

Moneyline: 49ers -142, Steelers +120

Back in May, the 49ers were a 3-point favorite, so the line has gone in favor of the Steelers. That shouldn’t be a surprise, as the offseason was full of questions for the Niners. Would Bosa play? Is Brock Purdy healthy?

We’re still unsure of George Kittle’s availability. The 49ers star tight end was limited during Wednesday’s practice, which is a positive development.

This is the first time since 2014 that the Steelers have opened at home. Mike Tomlin is 10-5-1 in Week 1 matchups as a head coach. He’s 4-1 at home.

As a head coach, Kyle Shanahan is 2-5 outright. But the 49ers have left plenty to be desired in Week 1, even in their 2019 and 2021 victories.