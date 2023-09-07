Charvarius Ward has been added to the injury report with a heel injury

The 49ers returned to practice Thursday, and Nick Bosa did some running on the side.

Here’s a look at today’s injury report, with two changes from Wednesday:

Did not participate:

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee/personal matter)

Limited:

Nick Bosa (no injury; conditioning)

George Kittle (groin)

Oren Burks (knee)

Tashaun Gipson (back)

Jordan Mason (foot)

Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

Jake Moody (quad)

Hufanga is still listed with a knee injury, but the team said that he was excused for a personal matter.

George Kittle said he’s feeling “wonderful” after being a limited participant in practice during the past two days. That’s a good sign, as Kittle added he’s “excited to play football on Sunday.”

The injury to keep an eye on is Mooney Ward, as he popped up with a heel injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was on KNBR and said, “Mooney had a little thing that came up yesterday, but we’re feeling pretty confident he’s gonna be alright.”

If Ward can’t go, that would mean Ambry Thomas likely starts in his place. Thomas, who struggles to find the ball in the air, against George Pickens, who excels at the same thing, is not a matchup the 49ers want to see.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said, “I think he’ll be ready to play,” regarding Ward’s status.