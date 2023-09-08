Golden Nuggets: Which matchup are you most excited for?

״If the 49ers beat the Steelers, watch out. I’ll guess that the 49ers will be competitive in Sunday’s game all the way but will fade at the end against a tough, talented and well-coached Pittsburgh team that can exploit most of the 49ers’ trouble spots. (Cue the shrieks of panic from 49ers Fandom. Bench everybody! Fire everybody at 0-1!)

But the return of Bosa, I predict, will have its greatest impact in Week 2 against the Rams in Los Angeles and then during a three-game homestand against, in order, the Giants, Cardinals and Cowboys. These just feel like games that a team with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Javon Hargrave and Bosa should win. I’m picking the 49ers to bounce back from Week 1 and sweep the next four games to get to 4-1.”

“He also doubled down on his expectation that kicker Jake Moody, dealing with a right quad injury, will be good to go. It’s unclear if Moody would handle kickoff duties if he’s active, or if that would fall to punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who has struggled with those responsibilities in the past.”

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice. The team is preparing for its Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is everything they had to say.”

“The good thing for Colton is, Colton has played that Week 17 game against Von Miller,” Foerster said. “And yeah, there were some not-so-good plays, but there were some really good plays down the stretch as well. And he has had some meaningful reps for us over the first part of his career. So, while it’s going to be a challenge as a starter, and I know it’s a great player on defense and we give him all props, and Colton obviously I’m sure is going to feel it, I’m going to feel it for him if he’s not feeling it. But I know we prepare for things like this and we go against really good players in practice all the time.”