George Kittle and Charvarius Ward are officially questionable for Sunday’s game

After missing Thursday’s practice with a heel injury, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to the field Friday afternoon. Safety Talanoa Hufanga missed due to a personal matter, and he was back, too. Add in Nick Bosa to the mix, and that’s three prominent starters.

Kyle Shanahan said George Kittle had a setback after the 49ers final preseason game against the Chargers. Kittle is officially questionable with a groin injury for Sunday’s game with a groin injury: “Obviously, any time you’re missing a great player, it does change things. But you’re always prepared for that.”

Mooney is designated as questionable, too.

The following players have been cleared to play, along with Bosa, who Shanahan said, “looks ready to go.” Neither of these players are listed on the injury report:

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

K Jake Moody (quad)

Nick Bosa

Matthew Wright will make the trip with the team. That seems precautionary. Shanahan said Moody has looked good enough to be a full participant.

Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) is the only player listed as questionable on their injury report.