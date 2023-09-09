49ers-Steelers: Best bets for Sunday

Week 1 in the NFL is upon us, with the first game completed on Thursday as the Lions upset the defending champions in Kansas City. If you bet the Chiefs moneyline, I’m sorry. The good news is Sunday is a new opportunity to make some money and put some extra skin in the games.

Let’s take a look at some bets I have targeted for Sunday as the 49ers take the field, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers kick off their 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The current spread is -2.5. The over/under is 41.5, and the 49ers are favored to win at -130 on the road.

Christian McCaffrey’s odds of scoring a touchdown are at -105, which is about as close to a sure bet as there is. Consider using that as a parlay with other players you feel are locks for a touchdown on Sunday.

An interesting bet is Brandon Aiyuk to score a touchdown at +250. Aiyuk scored six of his eight touchdowns in his last five road games last season. Combining Aiyuk with a 49ers win is sitting at +400. Something that I’d smash at those odds.

Brock Purdy has thrown for two touchdowns in six consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season. DraftKings Sportsbook has his over/under total at 1.5, with the over sitting at +130.

I’m in on all three of these bets on Sunday. Week 1 can be tricky, but these are trends that shouldn’t be ignored.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.