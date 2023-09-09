64 percent of 49ers fans think the team could beat Pittsburgh without Nick Bosa

The results are in. The 49ers fans have spoken. What is purely hypothetical now that Nick Bosa is a 49er for a long time, 64 percent of fans believed the team could overcome his loss and still leave with a victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The question came down to can the 49ers win without Bosa or whether it is more likely the team will lose even if Brock Purdy plays well. The 49ers have a sterling record of 37-14 in games Bosa plays, while the team has never lost a game that Purdy has started and finished.

When the question was posed, the team still didn’t have Bosa in the building amidst his holdout. The confidence from 49ers fans is rooted in the coaching staff, roster, and high-end talent. The Steelers aren’t a walk in the park either, but the 49ers still have immense talent at high-value positions.

Sounds like 49ers fans are excited and confident in this current team. The excitement and confidence is growing now that Bosa has inked his record extension and is a 49er for a long time.

It is up to the team to reward that confidence on the field with their play on Sunday and throughout the season.