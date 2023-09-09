49ers clear $11.78 million in cap space by restructuring Arik Armstead’s contract

The 49ers continue to clear cap space, even after Nick Bosa signed his record-breaking contract extension. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Niners restructured defensive tackle’s Arik Armstead contract, which cleared over $11.78 million.

This comes after the team already created over $23 million earlier in the week after restructuring George Kittle and Trent Williams’s current deal.

Yates said the 49ers now have $41.5 million in cap space. There still aren’t updates about Nick Bosa’s new deal on Over the Cap. But the 49ers could have even more cap space if Bosa’s cap number is lower in 2023 than the current $17.8 million.

Either the team is setting themselves up for one big 2024 free agency period, or leaving room for a potential in-season trade.

Brandon Aiyuk needs a new contract. With the cap space created, the team has plenty of room to keep Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, which was something fans were worried about heading into the regular season.