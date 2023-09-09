49ers re-sign Austin Bryant; release K Matthew Wright

The 49ers announced a few moves ahead of Week 1’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa was officially activated to the team’s roster. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “He looked exactly how we were expecting him to look. Looks in real good shape. Looks ready to go,” about Bosa on Friday

After releasing him Friday, the 49ers re-signed edge rusher Austin Bryant to the practice squad. The corresponding move was to release kicker Matthew Wright from the team’s practice squad.

Wright’s release is a good sign that rookie kicker Jake Moody is healthy and ready to go. Shanahan said, “I think he’s looked good enough to be full,” about Moody on Friday.

In addition to re-signing Bryant, the Niners elevated him and linebacker Curtis Robinson to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Both players will contribute in some capacity, even if it’s on special teams.