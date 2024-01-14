The 49ers open as favorites over the Packers in Divisional playoff round

The Green Bay Packers scored a touchdown on four of their first five possessions. They also scored on a pick-six. Midway through the third quarter, the Packers had scored the most points in a game since Week 1.

Jordan Love made throw after throw when he was under pressure. Aaron Jones kept the offense ahead of the chains. Romeo Doubs looked more like CeeDee Lamb than Lamb himself.

It wasn’t as if the Cowboys were struggling, but it was a far cry from the offensive production we had seen during the past month. Dallas was woefully out-coached, which isn’t surprising.

But it was a situation where Mike McCarthy was playing for his job. That didn’t mean anything. The Cowboys still had their typical blunders, and Dak Prescott looked more like the fifth-round pick coming out of college than the second-team All-Pro.

The Packers were playing the pass when they were down 41-16, to give you an idea of how unprepared they were for today’s game.

The Packers reward is the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have won four playoff games in a row over the Packers. Most recently, Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning field goal in the Divisional round in January 2022. Two years before that was the Raheem Mostert showcase game, where the Niners won by 17.

These two iterations of these teams are very different. Gone is Mostert. Now, the 49ers lean on Christian McCaffrey. Elijah Mitchell had 17 carries during the last playoff game. The game was played in frigid temperatures, so Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted 19 throws for 131 yards. Brandon Aiyuk did not have a reception in that game.

Aiyuk will likely have a catch on the first drive. Brock Purdy and the offense will be at home, and there’s a chance they'll face the Packers in a short week. Give credit to Green Bay; they played a great game. But Dallas was equally as unimpressive.

The 49ers defense will have their hands full with Love and his assortment of young targets. He also has an aggressive play-caller with a successful running game. But the Niners will almost assuredly put more pressure on the Packers’ defense than Dallas did.

The 49ers are opening as 10-point favorites over the Packers next week on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 49.5. So, the oddsmakers are expecting the Niners to win 30-20. It wouldn’t be a surprise