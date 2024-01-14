Rams vs. Lions thread: Will Matthew Stafford and company stay hot?

We’ve gotten one upset already today. Are we in store for another? Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit, where the Rams have been scoring hot offensively. But they’ll face a Detroit Lions team that has had little trouble of their own scoring.

Sam LaPorta is active. We’ll see if he can be effective. He’s a big deal, obviously, and a future All-Pro player if he keeps up what he’s done as a rookie.

The Rams defense has left plenty to be desired. But they’ve scored at such an impressive clip that it hasn’t mattered. The winner of this game will likely face the 49ers if San Francisco can get past the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Expect a high-scoring game like the earlier game. The offenses are better, and the defenses are worse. I like the Lions and think they win 34-28 in a fun one.