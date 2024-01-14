The 49ers will play the Packers in the primetime slot on Saturday

The NFL has set the divisional playoff schedule. The San Francisco 49ers have the primetime slot this Saturday, January 20, at 5 p.m. PT. The Niners are hosting the Green Bay Packers after Jordan Love helped lead an upset against the Dallas Cowboys.

Historically, the 49ers have had success playing on Saturday against the Packers in the playoffs. Robbie Gould’s game-winner in 2022 against the Packers was on a Saturday night. Colin Kaepernick beat the former Super Bowl champion and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers on a Saturday.

We’re getting ahead of ourselves here, but the NFC Championship game will be on Sunday, January 28, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Here’s a look at the divisional playoff schedule and what channel each game will be on:

Saturday, Jan. 20 AFC: 1:30 p.m. Houston at Baltimore/Kansas City (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) NFC: 5:00 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 21 NFC: 12:00 p.m. Philadelphia/Tampa Bay at Detroit (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 3:30 p.m. Kansas City at Buffalo or Pittsburgh at Baltimore (CBS, Paramount+)

The NFL was never going to make the winner of the Eagles and Buccaneers game play on a Saturday. So, the Packers will be at a rest disadvantage. But they’ll be coming into Levi’s Stadium flying high after what Green Bay did to Dallas.

The Packers winning in the fashion they did will be the best thing to happen to the 49ers. It’ll force them to be laser-focused and not take the No. 7 seed lightly.

We'll go over a few intriguing storylines in this game throughout the week. One is Steve Wilks, who interviewed for both the Falcons' and Chargers' head coaching vacancies over the weekend, trying to build his resume. What better way to prove your worth than against an offense coming off a 40+ point performance?