Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Packers

“Cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Darnell Savage came up with first-half interceptions to spearhead the Green Bay defense. However, Alexander appeared to aggravate an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. His status this week is something to monitor.”

“Against Washington, though, there was no evidence the QB who would finish his career with 26 fourth-quarter comebacks was about to summon his magic. With the 49ers trailing 21-0 late in the third quarter, Montana had completed 18 of 34 passes for 140 yards and had sailed a deep throw to a wide-open Wilson in the second quarter that would have been a 77-yard touchdown.

And then: magic. Montana completed 9 of 11 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a what-just-happened span of eight minutes and 10 seconds: 49ers 21, Washington 21 with 7:08 left.

“I’m standing there watching it and going, ‘Joe, you can stop at any time,’ ” Theismann said. “You sense the wave of momentum. And instead of riding the wave, all the sudden we were standing under it.”

“Once you’ve been through a lot in the league, you just have the wisdom, and you want to share it with guys because I’ve been close many times,” Bosa shared. “And you feel like if you don’t share what’s on your mind, you’re doing them a disservice. So [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] threw me into that role a couple years ago, and I like it because it makes me think throughout the week of what I’m going to tell the team, and there’s so many weeks in the season, it’s hard to think of something new.”

The 26-year-old detailed that the ebbs and flows of an NFL season make it challenging to craft an inspirational speech that universally applies to every game.

“Especially when you maybe play a huge game against a top opponent this week and then you have a down kind of week, but you need to be up for every single week to get to where we want to go,” Bosa said. “So just finding different ways to bring the energy, and it’s not like I’m rah-rah getting everybody hyped up, I’m just saying what’s on my mind.”