49ers assistant Matt Harper interviewed for the Giants special teams coach job

When you are at the top, the NFL is going to come calling and pluck from what you have.

The San Francisco 49ers lost their assistant general manager, Adam Peters, to the Washington Commanders. He’s their new general manager. Steve Wilks interviewed for a pair of head coaching vacancies over the middle. The Niners' passing game coordinator, Klint Kubiak, interviewed for the Bears' offensive coordinator position.

The latest request came for special teams. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that 49ers assistant special teams coach Matt Harper interviewed this weekend for the vacant New York Giants special teams coach job.

Harper is in his third season with the 49ers. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles for eight years before coming to the Bay Area. He’s a special teams coach but was an assistant wide receivers coach as recently as 2020 and a defensive backs coach in 2015. Harper has expereinced this much professional football, but just turned 39 in November.