Did a challenger to the 49ers emerge in the NFC this weekend?

Heading into Wildcard, it felt like the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams played the best football and were next in the pecking order after the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions escaped with a home victory and eliminated Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers did what everybody has done to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs recently — beat them.

Has your tune about the NFC playoff field changed? We still have one more game to go on Monday night. However, most would agree that the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the scariest foes.

This week, we will hear a lot about how hot the Packers have been and how scary their offense has been. That’s not untrue, and Jordan Love proved how potent Green Bay can be against Dallas. That was one of the biggest takeaways from Wildcard Sunday.

There were a few teams to give the Niners issues this season, but only one remains in the playoffs — and they’re in the AFC.

San Francisco beat both teams that play tonight in convincing fashion. Oddsmakers believe the 49ers will do the same to the Packers next week, as evidenced by a 10-point spread.

The Lions’ first-half offensive output was impressive. They’re the lone team who can match the physicality in the trenches with the 49ers, but they only scored three points in the second half. Jared Goff turned into a pumpkin when his team needed him the most. Their defense also couldn’t stop a nosebleed.

Goff and Love haven’t fared well on the road and outside this season. It’s difficult to picture an NFC opponent going up against a loaded Niners offense with a ferocious front four and prevailing.

So, to answer the article’s question: No. What say you?