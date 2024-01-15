Eagles vs. Buccaneers playoff thread: Can Philadelphia flip the switch?

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final playoff game of Wildcard weekend. Philadelphia limps into Monday night.

The Eagles are without star wide receiver A.J. Brown. They’ll also be without safeties Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship. The Eagles are shorthanded in the secondary, and they’ve been atrocious when healthy.

Tampa Bay is relatively healthy. Baker Mayfield is active but has a rib and ankle injury designation. During his postgame interview in Week 18, it was apparent that Mayfield was dealing with multiple injuries. He couldn’t move against the Carolina Panthers.

As for the game, this has to be the floor for the Eagles. These two teams played earlier in the season, and Philadelphia won convincingly. These two teams aren’t the same as they were back in October, but if we’re getting the best version of both teams, is there anybody out there taking Tampa Bay?

Will the Eagles care? They’ve looked as disinterested as any team in recent memory. Not many teams can flip the playoff switch. Not having Brown will be difficult, but Philadelphia should be able to outlast the Bucs in a relatively higher-scoring game. Eagles win, 27-20.