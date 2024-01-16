The 49ers didn’t just break the Eagles; they made them quit

The Philadelphia Eagles went from the NFC Championship in one season to getting blown out on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a calendar year.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Philly was abysmal for much of the second half and was fortunate to have a playoff berth.

Heading into Week 13, the Eagles had won five in a row. They just acquired safety Kevin Byard from the Titans. Their fans were riding high and were confident that the streak would continue against the Niners.

Tweets like this were routine:

I love this season man it's panning out perfect. Head into San Fran and crush their super bowl dreams again pic.twitter.com/m87go9Y1OX — Mid (@FireSirianniNow) December 19, 2023

Then, the game was played. Feelings were hurt. Psyches were crushed. The game was over before it started, and the 49ers put their foot on the gas and did not let up.

The exact moment the 49ers completely broke the eagles season pic.twitter.com/te2aqOaGhV — WGN (@dubsgotnext2022) January 16, 2024

Since this hit, the Eagles have yet to look interested in playing football for money. I was foolish enough to think Philadelphia could get the job done against the Buccaneers on Monday night, but there was no recent evidence to suggest they could do anything correctly.

Since George Kittle jogged off the field laughing like The Joker that day, the Eagles were outscored by 82 points and won one game in their final seven contests. It’s been one of the biggest meltdowns in the NFL that I can remember.

Much was made about how the 49ers “broke” teams in 2022 and how they struggled the week after playing them. In this instance, the Eagles didn’t just struggle. They quit.

The NFC East proved to be a joke of a division. We are one round into the playoffs, and their two best teams were punched in the mouth in the first quarter and never recovered.

Now, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield stand in the way of the 49ers competing for another Super Bowl.