Injury updates: Christian McCaffrey is fully healed from his calf injury

The San Francisco 49ers will return to practice Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “It was awesome” how his players returned from the bye week.

Shanahan was in good spirits at the podium. When asked when he began preparing for the Green Bay Packers, Shanahan said, “We started really focusing on them halfway through the second quarter.”

Shanahan said there wasn’t any game-plan stuff the team could do last week, so it was the first team against the first team. For those worried about Brock Purdy being rusty, Shanahan said the team pushed him in practice leading up to Week 18, in meetings, and in a few practices since.

Kyle said, “I don’t worry about Brock at all.”

Christian McCaffrey is fully healed from his calf injury that kept him out of Week 18. He’ll practice in full this week. Shanahan said McCaffrey is “geared up and ready to go.”

Edge rusher Clean Ferrell, safety Logan Ryan, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who missed Week 18 with Achilles tendinitis, won’t practice today, but that was planned. Shanahan said Greenlaw has a better chance of practicing on Wednesday after the 49ers pushed Greenlaw hard during his rehab on Monday.

Safety George Odum has a chance to be activated off the injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game. The team will need to make a corresponding move if they do that. Odum will be limited during today’s practice, as will Arik Armstead.

And speaking of injured reserve, Wednesday is the final day of Danny Grays's 21-day practice window, so the 49ers must decide on whether they plan to activate Gray off the injured reserve.

Here are the full participants for Tuesday’s practice:

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

OL Jon Feliciano (back)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quad)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)