49ers sign DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad; release RB Jeremy McNichols

For what seems like the 17th time this year, the San Francisco 49ers released running back Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. The corresponding move was to bring back edge rusher Austin Bryant.

Bryant had been on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad since November 21, but he was released on Monday, and the 49ers wasted no time to scoop him back up. Clean Ferrell is out this weekend with a knee injury, so bringing back a familiar face like Bryant makes sense for the 49ers.

The 49ers will enter Saturday reasonably healthy along the defensive line, even with Ferell injured. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Hargrave will start. Chase Young figures to be the other edge rusher as he rotates with Randy Gregory. The only question is whether the team will roll with Robert Beal Jr. or Bryant on game day.

There isn’t a need for McNichols at running back now that Christian McCaffrey is fully recovered from his calf injury. The depth behind McCaffrey is also healthy with Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason.