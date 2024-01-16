Seahawks request to interview former 49ers coach Bobby Slowik for their head coaching vacancy

Bobby Slowik joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 when Kyle Shanahan was the head coach, but he came on as a defensive quality control coach for the first two seasons. Slowik was the offensive pass game specialist for the next two seasons before being named offensive passing game coordinator in 2022. Slowik did enough to impress DeMeco Ryans as he followed him to Houston this season as the Texans’ offensive coordinator.

Slowik made quite the impression during the regular season, which did not stop in the playoffs. Slowik called a gem against Jim Schwartz as the Texans put up over 256 yards on what many believe is the best defense in the NFL.

According to several reports, Slowik had already been requested to interview for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Tennesee Titans, and Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancies. On Tuesday afternoon, Seattle's general manager, John Schneider, confirmed they’d interview Slowik.

Good news for the 49ers: If the Seahawks hire Dann Quinn.

Bad news for the 49ers: If the Seahawks hire Bobby Slowik.

Being a head coach is far more than calling plays. Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant play-caller, but that’s not what makes him one of the best head coaches in the NFL. Shanahan surrounds himself with some of the best minds in the game. He also listens to his players and adapts to his personnel.

Slowik was with Shanahan back in Washington, so he knows all about the value of a good coaching staff. If Seattle hires Slowik, that’d mean three out of the four coaches in the NFC come from the Shanahan tree.

One worry would be whether Slowik will hire any coaches from the 49ers that he worked with for years. Klint Kubiak interviewed for the Bears offensive coordinator position last week.

He just took Slowik’s job this past season. Maybe Slowik does something like that. Or perhaps Slowik built a relationship with the defensive staff for the two years he worked with the Niners and trusted them more than those on the current Texans staff.

Regardless, Slowik has done enough in one year to generate head coaching buzz, and he’s a name we might be seeing a lot of if the Seahawks hire him.